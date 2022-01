Sponsor spotlight: Mileage rates for travel set for 2022

Mileage rates for travel are now set for 2022. The standard business mileage rate increases by 2.5 cents to 58.5 cents per mile. The medical and moving mileage rates also increases by 2 cents to 18 cents per mile. Charitable mileage rates remain unchanged at 14 cents per mile.

2022 New Mileage Rates



Here are the 2021 mileage rates for your reference.

2021 Mileage Rates

Remember to properly document your mileage to receive full credit for your miles driven.

