Sponsor spotlight: Melissa Irons named Remodeler of the Year

Melissa Irons of Irons Brothers Construction Inc. was named 2022 Remodeler of the Year during the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) recent year-end gala.

Each year, MBAKS recognizes members in various categories, including Spirit of Service, Emerging Leader, Moving the Market, Associate of the Year, Remodeler of the Year, Builder of the Year, and the Hall of Fame Award.

Winners are decided through an open member nomination and an awards committee process. The Remodeler of the Year award is presented to leaders in the remodeling industry who display an exemplary talent in their work.

“Melissa Irons has worked tirelessly to positively impact our industry and her contributions continue to be exceptional,” said Jennifer VanderBeken, 2021 Remodelers Council Chair.

Melissa Irons is a Certified Builder, Certified Graduate Remodeler, Certified Aging In Place Specialist, and Certified Green Professional. She has been working with Irons Brothers Construction, a trusted remodeling contractor in Shoreline, full time since 2008. A former peri-operative nurse manager at Evergreen Hospital, Melissa was excited to bring her talents to Irons Brothers, working alongside her husband and company founder Joseph Irons.

“Melissa raises the bar when it comes to leadership and role modeling for men and women in our association,” said Cameron McKinnon, 2022 Master Builders Association president. “Her contributions will have a lasting impact on our community especially within the building industry and young professionals like me.”

Irons Brothers, which is celebrating 24 years in business this year, is honored to have received numerous state, local, and national awards. In 2022, the company received a Remodeling Excellence Award from MBA for Kitchen Remodels over $145,000.

“One of the dynamic leaders of our time, Melissa Irons,” said Traci Tenhulzen, MBAKS president. “I have had the opportunity to lead alongside Melissa and her dedication and enthusiasm for the building industry is awe inspiring. A senior Master Builder member who takes every opportunity to set an example of remodel excellence, welcome new companies to the association and develop future leadership in the oldest and largest Home Builder Association in the nation.”

“The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties is the oldest and largest homebuilding association in the country,” said Jerry Hall, MBAKS excutive director. “We’re the folks who build and remodel the places we call home. To be recognized by members of the MBA for her contributions to the association, the industry, and our community, as the Remodeler of the Year for 2022 is a tremendous honor.”