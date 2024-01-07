Sponsor spotlight: Meet Shannon Foran of Foran Fitness

Shannon Foran is a certified group fitness health instructor and has been teaching health and fitness classes since 2014. She also was a NCAA track athlete in college so she has many years of experience in athletic training. Foran Fitness is a health and wellness studio for all bodies of all abilities, genders, races, shapes and sizes located in Edmonds, Washington.

“My mission is to build a positive and inclusive community with acceptance and culture through dance and wellness,” she said. “When you walk into my class, I want a person to feel welcomed. Foran Fitness is all about creating an environment where you can be as creative as possible through movement and letting the music empower you. Let it set you free!

“I have a class for everyone,” she continued. “Some classes are choreographed, and others are free-flowing and meditative. Foran Fitness embraces diversity and body positivity: All are welcome here.”

“The best part of being a fitness instructor/wellness coach is seeing my clients leave with a big smile on their faces or having them tell me how much fun they’ve had,” she said. “Exercise is a great way to release the stresses of the day or let go of negativity.

“It makes me happy when I can make a difference in someone’s life,” she added. “I enjoy helping people reach their fitness goals, whether it’s small or big achievement. It all counts!”

For more information. contact Shannon Foran directly at 425-478-6827 or email her at: Foranfitness23@gmail.com

Foran Fitness Class Information

Frances Anderson Center (Room 114)

700 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

To register for classes and 1:1 personal training sessions, visit www.foranfitness.com/schedule.