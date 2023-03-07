Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Regional Job Fair returns April 11

It’s back! The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair returns to the Lynnwood Event Center on April 11 from 4-7 p.m. Attend this job fair completely free and meet with more than 80 local and regional employers hiring positions on-site. Bring your resume and meet face-to-face with hiring managers from top companies.

Stop dreaming about working at Amazon, Starbucks, Crane Aerospace or QFC, and make it a reality by interviewing on-site at the Lynnwood Event Center on April 11. A variety of employers from the health care, aerospace, transportation, law enforcement, logistics, public utilities, retail and hospitality industries will be available. View a full list of participating employers by signing up at LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com.

WHAT: Lynnwood Regional Job Fair

WHEN: April 11, 2023, from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.

WHERE: Lynnwood Event Center

3711 196th St. S.W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

REGISTER FOR FREE at LynnwoodJobs.eventbrite.com

The City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds College, WorkSource and the Lynnwood Event Center have partnered to bring together some of the top employers in Lynnwood and Snohomish County. Employers interesting in participating may register by visiting the Lynnwood Chamber.

This free event is thanks to sponsorship from the Lynnwood Event Center.