Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Event Center announces ‘Longing For Home’ exhibit by Korean American Artists Association of Washington State

The Lynnwood Event Center announces the opening of Longing For Home, a compelling art exhibit presented by the Korean American Artists Association of Washington State (KAAW). The exhibit will be open to the public from July 1 through Dec. 13, 2024, featuring a diverse array of artworks from over 30 talented artists.

Longing For Home celebrates the rich cultural heritage and artistic expression of the Korean American community through various mediums including oil, ink, watercolors, photography and recycled materials. This extensive exhibit is divided into three unique sections:

1. Main Exhibition: Showcasing the works of 31 KAAW members, this section highlights the breadth and diversity of Korean American art. Participating artists include Monica Bae, Young Cho, Kristin Choi, Miho Chung, Eunjeung Hahn, Jennie Jung, Bella Kim, Grace Kim, Hyang Kim, Jae Wan Kim, Jessica Kim, Jungho Kim, Matilda Kim, Mira Kim, Jason Kim, Won Jun Kim, Esther Ku, Jennifer Kwon, Chanju Lee, Myong Ae Lee, Younghee Lee, Monica Namkung, Sang Hoon Noh, Kyong Oh, Onsik Shim, Hannah Ra, Patsy Surh, Myong Suk Sweet, Sun Hui Watkins, Yuni Wong and Emily Won.

2. Korean Wave Art Contest: Featuring the award winners of the Korean Wave juried art competition, this section explores the global influence of Korean culture through innovative and traditional artworks. The winners include:

– Best of Show: Yoonseo Lee for Podaegi

– 1st Place: Yubi Lee for Gonji

– 2nd Place: Kellis Parlett for Show

– 3rd Place: Danika Kwak for The Tiger Within

– Special Awards: Nelson Gallardo for Cheongnyangni Market and Kate Lim for Rose of Sharon has bloomed

– Honorable Mention: Kelly Haejung Paik for Persimmon Dreams and Mooa Kang for Utopia

3. Johsel Namkung Scholarship Award Winners: This section honors young, emerging artists through the prestigious Johsel Namkung scholarship awards. The 2024 recipients are:

– 1st Place: Claire Kim (12th grade) for A Monotonous Rhapsody

– 2nd Place: Alex Lee (12th grade) for Lemon Skin

– 3rd Place: Rachel Han (11th grade) for Timeless Connections

The KAAW, founded in 1989 by local Korean immigrants, is dedicated to supporting Korean American artists and enriching community life through art. The association’s efforts include hosting cultural events, art competitions and providing scholarships to aspiring young artists.

“We are thrilled to host Longing For Home and showcase the incredible talent of the Korean American art community,” said Mary Adams, art curator for the Lynnwood Event Center. “This exhibit highlights so many diverse artistic expressions, and also celebrates the cultural contributions of Korean Americans to our society.”

Join in celebrating this vibrant exhibition at the Lynnwood Event Center from July 1 to Dec. 13, 2024, including the signature “Meet the Artists” event on the evening of Sept. 17. For more information, visit www.lynnwoodeventcenter.com/art or email marketing@lynnwoodeventcenter.com.