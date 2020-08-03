Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Entrepreneur Starts Online Signage Marketplace Helping Small Businesses Save Money During Covid-19

We all know that small businesses are hurting the most during this never ending COVID-19 virus.

As business owners scramble to pay their employees and keep their lights on, fewer new companies are willing to risk opening a storefront only to have it fail before even getting the open sign on.

This risk is one which affects a lesser known industry called “Signage”. The signage industry consists of businesses needing physical signs created and sign shops that actually produce them. These sign shops rely heavily on new business formations and the economy doing well. They too need new businesses to open their doors, and with less owners willing to open during this pandemic they are at risk as well.

Hello my name is Andy Herman, I’m a recent graduate from a Seattle accelerator program called Founder Institute. I was a sign maker for 5 years during the last recession which almost put the sign shop I worked for out of business.

After seeing what’s currently been going on today I decided to build an online, high tech solution which brings small businesses and local sign shops together to help combat the risk of closing down. And I’d like to share my startup with you today.

Introducing the Signtag Online Marketplace

I’ve created a signage marketplace which allows small business owners to shop directly from local sign companies also affected by Covid-19. These sign shops can list their services online and help other small business owners save money.

And it gets even better, you can list your projects directly on Signtag and allow sign companies to make you direct offers. Which in turn brings diversity for you as a buyer, and helps provide new income for local sellers which may be struggling to stay in business.

Best of all it’s free and doesn’t cost you anything to use.

“Think of a price tag for signs, that is Signtag.”

Signtag Helps Create a Window into Signage Cost

A common theme amongst sign companies is they do not typically display their prices, making it difficult for buyers to simply price shop without making a phone call. This is due to the fact that every sign is different, and prices are based on labor and materials. Signtag helps stamp out this legacy by allowing sellers to provide a price estimate on their listings. Giving buyers a much needed idea of what they will be needing to spend on such a project they are considering.

Being able to see prices without traveling or calling a sign company directly is a much needed step in the right direction, wouldn’t you agree?

Reduce Time Shopping Around for Prices

Most business owners will need to spend hours calling around to find out what prices they can get for their projects. Which isn’t easily done over the phone without showing sign shops your specs and visuals before they can make any offers. Then of course you will need to wait to hear back before making a decision.

Now, that’s a thing of the past.

You can post your projects directly on Signtag and in a matter of minutes have it viewable by all sign companies in your area. Think about the amount of billable time that can be saved not needing to do this manually.

You can even include your project budget if you have one, giving sellers an idea of what you’re willing to spend and if they can fulfill such a project for you.

Get Multiple Offers on Your Sign Projects

Let’s face it everyone wants the best deal they can get for their money. But price shopping for signage isn’t as simple as it should be. Now you can simply post your project requirements in one place, and let sign shops send you offers directly through the website. Another great benefit of using SignTag is you do not need to keep track of your emails anymore, everything is kept on your user account. You can then accept or decline offers, or make a counter offer. Allowing for a more organized system when you need to reference any invoices you’ve spent on signage.

What Kinds of Signs Can Be Purchased on Signtag?

In short any kind of commercial sign, it’s all based on what the sign shops have to offer. Here is a list of the most common signs:

It’s really up to what your company needs, by simply posting your project requirements you can easily determine which sign companies are interested in having you as a customer. Sign shops will also start offering more deals resulting from the kinds of projects they see buyers needing.

That’s My Startup in a Nutshell, Give Signtag a Try Today and Get Your Business Up and Running Affordably!

I hope you find the convenience as great as I do, signage is an important investment and one that every small business owner should be able to afford.

Signup for free at Signtag.com and don’t hesitate to call with any questions 425-954-3950.

— Sponsored by Signtag