Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center launches new art exhibit

The Lynnwood Convention Center has launched its latest art exhibit of over 35 pieces from the collection of Siege, an American painter, as the primary exhibit from July through the month of December. Ranging in mediums from oil pastels on paper to acrylic and graphics on canvas, the paintings are grouped chronologically from Siege’s early works in 1990 to pieces from as recent as 2021.

A Seattle native, Siege grew up on Bainbridge island and has been involved with graphics and printmaking since 1980. After obtaining his BFA from Cornish College of the Arts, Siege has worked as a professional artist for 30 years. His art pieces are unique in that he constructs his frames from recycled cedar, stretches his own canvases and adds distressed paper over the top, creating layered surfaces of texture and color.

“I like to describe my style as ‘industrial figurative’ because I often use type and technical imagery from atmospheric graphs and topographical maps,” says Siege. “I have a penchant for bridges, birds, and boats. I have also created images of mechanical parts, engines, industrial tools, cuisine, and occasionally the human form. My passion is racing vintage motorcycles, and some of my work reflects this obsession.”

The public is invited to view Siege’s art free of charge during the Lynnwood Convention Center’s regular business hours, Monday – Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm, as well as in the evenings and weekends when the building is open for events. Later this year on November 10, there will be an opportunity to come meet the artist himself at an Artist’s Reception, where the public can enjoy complimentary house-made appetizers and a no-host bar.

Opened in 2005 in Lynnwood, the Lynnwood Convention Center is situated in the heart of Washington’s aerospace, high tech and bio-med corridor. Conveniently located near I-5, I-405, and Hwy 99, the Center Offers individualized meeting spaces with full onsite audiovisual and electrical support and first class, 5-star resort quality, in-house catering. The facility has adopted green/sustainable initiatives that include composting, an extensive recycling program, and transitioning to the use of all green chemicals. For more information, visit www.lynnwoodcc.com.

— Sponsored by Lynnwood Convention Center