Sponsor spotlight: Love your home again

Irons Brothers Construction helps its clients love their homes again in these two award-winning projects (as awarded by the Master Builder’s Association Remodeling Excellence Awards in 2017).

A big thanks to our photographer, Vivid Interiors – Tom Redner, for capturing the beauty of these finished spaces.

Before and after bathroom remodel

Old-world charm was updated to new-world luxury with the remodel of this main bathroom in Rainier Vista. The homeowners were on a limited budget and space constraints on the main floor limited the design to the existing footprint.

The clients — artists themselves — worked with the design team to plan a masculine, modernized space. Warm colors with multiple textures were installed to create artistic interest and a spa-like feel.

The whole bathroom was demolished and the tub and plumbing fixtures were removed. The bathroom was reframed for a walk-in shower with minimal curb and large custom in-wall niche. A frameless glass shower enclosure was planned for water retention at the new tile shower floor. The tile design included black raised pebbles on the shower floor for their stylish and therapeutic quality. A tiled-in drain was used to conceal the metal drain. Oil- rubbed bronze plumbing fixtures were selected to compliment and provide eye-catching contrast.

For an Asian influence, bamboo cabinetry in a caramelized, matte finish was installed in a floating manner above the brown-hued floor. The elevated cabinetry gives the appearance of more floor space and an enlarged room without expanding the foot print. A single vessel-style sink was installed centered on the mirror with side-lighting. Only one sink was installed offset to maximize counter space.

Some unique design features include:

– Storage needs are addressed by the multiple vanity drawers and a corner wall cabinet.

– Dual shower heads in oil-rubbed bronze finish

– As much as possible, all lines are oriented horizontally to maximize the perceived length and width of the room.

– The vanity includes dual side lighting and a polished quartz countertop.

– Safety enhancements in the shower with a horizontal grab bar in oil rubbed bronze finish

Our clients enjoy their modernized space and an enhanced showering experience.

Thank you to Michael Hardin and Luna Kitchen & Bath for their design and cabinetry.

Remodeling Excellence Exterior Renovation before and after

To house his Stingray and improve his quality of life into retirement, this homeowner worked with us to design and remodel his attached carport into a beautiful new covered entry and storage for himself and his car. Amazing craftsmanship, fine details, and great talent went into making this transformation possible.

The design included the architecture and permitting of an attached carport. However, what may sound like a simplistic project was, to our client, about revitalizing his whole home as he approached the “golden years.” The carport was just one of his overall project objectives. The other “while you’re at its” included repairing the home’s siding and applying new paint and stain treatments, updated roofing and gutters, a new exterior electrical and lighting plan with a holiday lighting strategy and security system, and of course a covered storage to showcase his silver Stingray.

Some of the design features of this “Outdoor Man Cave” include:

– Material selection to replicate the interior’s City-Cabin architecture and style of this home.

– The underside of the carport was built with tongue-and-groove beaded cedar for warmth

– The brick detail on the columns was added at our client’s request to give dimension and masculinity

– Cedar trim and shake was installed on the home’s facades, gables, and selected areas to update exterior styling

The details….

– The garage door was refinished meticulously by hand, and each panel was re-stained.

– Strategically-placed outlets and switches were installed for outdoor entertaining

– New modern light fixtures illuminate the carport, door and driveway for safety and security

– A new concrete driveway replaces the existing asphalt as a more durable surface. The exposed aggregate gives it a well-established look and helps with drainage

It’s a home where our client loves to park!

Learn more at Irons Brothers Construction in Shoreline, at www.ironsbc.com

— By Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.