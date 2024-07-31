Sponsor spotlight: Lobster and Corn Chowder this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Savor the bounty of the Atlantic with the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week: decadent Lobster and Corn Chowder.
It includes:
– Generous chunks of succulent lobster meat
– Roasted corn, potatoes, onions and celery
– Simmered in a rich, flavorful lobster broth
– Creamy, comforting and utterly irresistible
This chowder is a true celebration of coastal flavors. The sweet, tender lobster meat mingles with the roasted sweetness of the corn and the heartiness of the potatoes, onions and celery to create a dish that’s both indulgent and incredibly satisfying. Simmered to perfection in a luxurious lobster stock, every spoonful is a flavor-packed delight.
Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.