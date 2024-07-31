Sponsor spotlight: Lobster and Corn Chowder this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Savor the bounty of the Atlantic with the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week: decadent Lobster and Corn Chowder.

It includes:

– Generous chunks of succulent lobster meat

– Roasted corn, potatoes, onions and celery

– Simmered in a rich, flavorful lobster broth

– Creamy, comforting and utterly irresistible

This chowder is a true celebration of coastal flavors. The sweet, tender lobster meat mingles with the roasted sweetness of the corn and the heartiness of the potatoes, onions and celery to create a dish that’s both indulgent and incredibly satisfying. Simmered to perfection in a luxurious lobster stock, every spoonful is a flavor-packed delight.