Sponsor Spotlight: Like Edmonds Center for Arts, gala presenting sponsor Fortive focused on talent development

An interview with Fortive Corporation’s Stacey Walker, CHRO — Senior Vice President, Human Resources

What should the community know about Fortive?

Fortive is made up of a family of more than 20 businesses that enable customer workflows across the fields of software development, robotics, energy, healthcare, and more. While each of our businesses operates independently, we’re united by our Shared Purpose of creating essential technology for the people who accelerate progress, our Values, a culture of continuous improvement and growth, and an unwavering determination to deliver exceptional results for our customers and communities.

How did you get into the business — and what makes Fortive unique in the line of work that you do?

Since our founding in 2016, our company has always been about building something beyond ourselves. We know that technology is becoming democratized and that ultimately our customers will adapt. So, we’re harnessing our traditional hardware advantage to bring better software-enabled capability to our customers. Over time, we’ll harness that software to be data-advantaged, bringing data analytics expertise to our customers – our “Fortive 3.0” strategy. This strategy comes to life not only through inorganic growth but also our innovation efforts through our Fortive Business System and in our operating companies. For example, we recently announced a partnership with Pioneer Square Labs in Seattle to develop and incubate start-ups.

Why do you support ECA and the performing arts?

One of the things Fortive has in common with the performing arts is a focus on talent development – helping turn raw ability into fulfilled potential. Accelerating any kind of career requires getting better every single day, but that doesn’t happen – for our 24,000 employees around the world or for ECA’s group of performing artists – without the right nurturing and support. At Fortive, everyone at every level is encouraged and empowered to continuously improve, and we’re proud to help provide that same opportunity for ECA.

What do you want to tell the Edmonds community during these challenging times?

In the 14th century, the Renaissance emerged from the Black Death. Throughout history, there are many other examples of great beauty coming out of darkness. While these times are definitely challenging, they’re also inspiring. If we can harness our collective grit and adaptability, we can seize an incredible opportunity to innovate, recreate, and challenge the status quo. Isn’t that what the arts are all about?

