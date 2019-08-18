Sponsor spotlight: Lice Spies earns Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace award

As part of National Breastfeeding Month, the Breastfeeding Coalition of Snohomish County recognized Lice Spies of Edmonds as a Breastfeeding Friendly Employer in Snohomish County.

Last spring, the Breastfeeding Coalition of Snohomish County conducted a survey asking employees throughout Snohomish County how their employer supports continued breastfeeding. Kristina Hawley, who works at Lice Spies as a Head Lice Technician, responded to that call.

“I nominated my workplace, Lice Spies, as a breastfeeding-friendly employer for a few reasons,” Hawley said. “I’ve been an exclusively pumping mama for two years now. Cathy, our owner, has always been supportive and flexible about scheduling my shifts to accommodate when I need to pump.

“This is truly ‘above and beyond,’ since employers are only required to provide this type of support for the baby’s first year, and my son was 14 months old when I was hired,” Hawley continued. “Finally, all of our employees are very supportive of breastfeeding in our clinic. We’ve even done head checks on babies while their mamas nursed them for comfort. We get it — every one of us is a mom, too!”

Lice Spies owner Cathy Baran is proud to receive the coalition’s Silver Level Award.

“Women face unique challenges in the workplace,” Baran said. “Breastfeeding is a personal choice with many wonderful benefits for the baby and mother. I was very fortunate to have been a breastfeeding mom myself. Breastfeeding should not be a barrier to working. We are happy to accommodate our amazing employees.”

