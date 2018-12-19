Sponsor spotlight: Let 190 Sunset do the holiday cooking this year

Bring your family to Edmonds’ 190 Sunset for holiday dinner. The restaurant is open for dinner on Monday, Dec. 24 and December 31.

Reservations for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve can be made on the website.

The restaurant also has fully-prepared meals to go available for the holiday table. The Prime Rib Feast serves up to 15 people, and includes:

Herb & Rock Salt Crusted Prime Rib

Rosemary-Infused Au Jus

Fresh Spiralized Horseradish Root

190 Prepared Horseradish Cream

Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Jam

Macrina Bakery Russet Potato Rolls

190 Sunset Flourless Chocolate Torte with Chocolate Ganache

Cost is $550 for a Full Feast (serves 12-15 guests)

or $275 for a Half-Size Feast.

Order deadline for Christmas Eve is Thursday, Dec. 20 while the deadline for New Year’s Eve is Thursday, Dec. 27.

Call to place your to-go order: 425-329-3669.

