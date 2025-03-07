Sponsor spotlight: Lent — the journey from Ash Wednesday to Easter

This last Wednesday marked the start of Lent with Ash Wednesday. While walking down Edmonds’ Main Street, you might have passed by someone with the mark of a cross in black ash on their forehead. This person would have come from a service where the priest marked their forehead with the cross and recited, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” Ash Wednesday is a reminder of one’s baptism and an entrance into the Lenten season in preparation for Easter — participating in repentance, almsgiving, fasting, and prayer. In preparing our hearts to identify with Jesus Christ’s passion and resurrection, Christians acknowledge our dependence on God’s grace and our interdependence amidst a larger community.

What are some ways we prepare our hearts and minds for Easter as a community? Let’s break down some practical ways we can approach the glory of Easter right here in Edmonds during Lent through repentance, almsgiving, fasting, and prayer.

Repentance:

Provide a space for the community to gather for conversation and restoration of relationships. Be proactive and reach out to people you have fallen out with and invite them for coffee (or tea) to catch up. Participate in active listening and sharing of dreams and goals. Find points of commonality and seek to repair the breach of relationships. Maybe you notice areas in Edmonds in need of repair or restoration. Reaching out and offering our services can be a meaningful way of using our hands and skills to seek the good of the city.

Almsgiving:

Give to trusted causes online or in person. Share a kind word or resource with those seeking help.

Fasting:

Traditionally, Lenten fasting involves letting go of certain foods. However, whatever we abstain from in this season, the principle is that we redirect our attention and affections toward God above the thing from which we are abstaining.

Prayer:

Set a time each week to participate in a prayer walk or cycle around Edmonds. Gather a few friends and pray for the good of this city and its inhabitants. Plenty of Lenten devotionals and resources are available online, or you can stop by Holy Trinity Edmonds and pick up a 2025 Lenten Devotional compiled by Trinity Anglican Seminary. Gather a small group of people and read and pray through the devotional together.

You are also warmly welcome to join Holy Trinity Edmonds for various Lenten activities. Our theme this year is Praying together during Lent. We will offer Morning and Evening Prayer at the church on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Elementary ages will join in for Evening Prayer. Nursery will be available for birth-age 4.

May this Lenten season be a time of grace and transformation for us individually and communally.

Holy Trinity Edmonds

657 Daley St, Edmonds, WA 98020

425- 672-7795

Worship with us throughout the season of Lent on Saturdays at 6 p.m. | Sundays at 10 a.m.