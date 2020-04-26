Sponsor spotlight: Learn how to draw and paint through professionally-instructed online art classes

Have you always wanted to learn how to draw or paint but have never had the time? With the current stay-at-home recommendations in place, there is no time like now to discover the artist within you. With Cole Art Studio’s warm and encouraging instructors, you will receive step by step directions to create art in the comfort of your home. Complete with videos, Zoom sessions and individual mentoring sessions, Cole Art Studio offers classes for all levels and they love helping beginners!

Cole Art Studio has been successfully offering art classes and workshop for 13-plus years, taught by renowned instructors, many of whom show their work at Cole Gallery. Since in-person classes have had to be put on hold, Cole Art Studio has shifted all classes to be streamed online. This does not mean that the quality of classes has been compromised, if anything, their instructors have really stepped up their game. They have spent countless hours coaching and training their wonderful instructors in the art of Zooming classes, and the response from the students who have taken some of these classes has been a resounding “Yes!” They loved having the direct face-to-face (via their phone or laptop) with their teachers.

Cole Art Studio instructors are staying on top of all the newest techniques for communication, including handling student’s artwork critiques, giving feedback and more. The results have been great — people really are enjoying the entire process.

Here is just a sample of some of the online classes you can take now from Cole Art Studios:

Beginning Oil Painting with Angela Bandurka, Online – Saturday May 2 / 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oil painting should be a fun outlet for your creative energy, and you should feel safe to learn in an environment that is helpful, encouraging and stress free. Angela will guide students through the basics of oil painting with helpful demos and step by step instruction. Our “Discovery!” series was developed for brand new students. These one-day workshops provide you everything you need to create your own beautiful painting. Come on! Join the fun and make a discovery.

The Basics and Beyond! Oil and Acrylic Painting with Angela Bandurka, 5 Online classes / Thursdays: May 7, 14, 21, 28 & June 4 / 5-8 p.m.

Painting should be fun, and an outlet for your creative energy. This five-week class is a safe place for you to learn in a helpful and encouraging environment. Angela will walk you through the elements of creating a series of paintings, using either oil or acrylic, covering five themes: Drawing, Values, Color, Design, and Edges. With demos by Angela and individual attention, each class will go over the basics of one theme for that week and then you’ll get to paint an image that highlights that theme. Angela is a fantastic instructor in both mediums — don’t miss this opportunity.

Finger Painting is perfect for beginners who want to try a fun and easy approach to art and students love Kimberly Adams and her encouraging style. In this four-day course you’ll create two paintings, one based on the classic Impressionist painting of Monet’s painting by the seaside and then another by a Master Impressionists that you choose. Great for all levels.

The Drawing Experience Part 1 with Joe Mac Kechnie, 5 online classes / Wednesdays: May 13, 20, 27, June 3, 10 / 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fall in love with drawing – Thebasis for all your future art endeavors. Even if you think you can't draw a stick figure, instructor and artist Joe Mac Kechnie will teach you how. You will develop basic drawing skills using an approach that combines left and right brain abilities. Most of all, you will thoroughly enjoy yourself in a fun and non-intimidating environment. Great for beginners and a refresher for all levels.

The Drawing Experience Part 2 with an Expressive Twist with Joe Mac Kechnie, 5 online classes / Wednesdays: May 13, 20, 27, June 3, 10 / 2-5 p.m.

This class offers a little twist on our classic Drawing Experience Part 2. If you have some basic drawing skills already, whether it’s from Drawing Experience 1 or some other basic class, you are ready for this one! Joe will teach composition and perspective as the backbone of this course. The “twist” is that he’ll be guiding you in expressive and abstractive techniques, to take your drawing level to a fun, creative, exciting place where you learn to express your own voice.

Beginning Portraits in Charcoal, Pastel, and Watercolor with Joe Mac Kechnie, 5 online classes / Thursdays: May 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11 / 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

A great class for beginners at portraits who want to take their drawing and painting to the next level. Artist and beloved instructor Joe Mac Kechnie will guide you in your very first portraits, first in charcoal, then in pastel and later in watercolor. You will discover that drawing the portrait is easier and more fun than you ever thought possible.

The Joy of Drawing, Part 1 with Julia Carpenter, 4 online classes / Monday mornings: May 11, 18, June 1, 8 / 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Stay home and learn to draw. What a great way to turn these days into a creative, positive time, and find community with other students in a weekly live Zoom session. You’ll get live instruction and demos, downloadable images to draw from, and even a private Facebook page to share drawings and tips from Julia. All from the comfort and safety of your own home. You can’t lose! Come and learn “how to see,” and take your new drawing skills into the rest of your life.

The Joy of Drawing Continues, Part 2 with Julia Carpenter, 4 online classes / Monday mornings: May 11, 18, June 1, 8 / 6-9 p.m.

Quarandraw: (noun and verb) Making the very best out of an uncertain time; learning to draw and use your brain in a new and exciting way, while sheltering at home. Well, why not?

While everyone else is going stir-crazy, you can continue learning drawing skills in this four-week class. Spend your Monday evenings being creative, and make new connections with other students in a weekly live Zoom session. With live instruction and demos, downloadable images to draw from, and even a private Facebook page to share drawings and tips from Julia, you’ll grow and learn. All from the comfort and safety of your own home. You can’t lose. Come and learn “how to see,” be in the moment and gain skills while you focus and calm your mind. You may never be the same.

And there are more to come. Many online classes have both a live and pre-recorded component (not all classes have pre-recorded content, but all feature a live portion), as well as a live Q&A session and demonstation time and downloadable instruction sheets. All classes have a recommended supply list and a link to get them (hint: many of the supply kits are prepackaged and ready to order locally from ArtSpot!)

More fine print: All workshops must be paid in full upon registration, and 90% refunds are available for cancellations 14 days or more before the first class begins. No refunds 14 days or less.

To see a full list of available classes and to sign up, please visit http://coleartstudio.com/online.

Cole Art Studio is located at 107 5th Ave. S., in the basement of Cole Gallery. At Cole Art Studio of Edmonds Wash., we encourage and inspire our students in their artistic process, no matter their level or style. With over 100 classes and workshops each year, we offer classes in oils, acrylics and pastels to watercolors, encaustics, ceramics and more. Discover the Artist Within You,

If you would like more information, please contact Denise Cole at 425.697.2787 or email at colegallery@gmail.com.