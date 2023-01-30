Sponsor spotlight: Late-breaking change on 1099-K form requirements

In a last-minute about face, the IRS is rolling back the requirement for third-party payment providers to issue 1099-Ks for anyone receiving payments over $600 in 2022. They are moving the reporting requirement back to $20,000 in activity and 200 or more transactions as they transition to the lower threshold in 2023.

Why the change

The bottom line? The IRS is not ready to figure out how to automate the auditing of those under-reporting their income from things like Ebay, Esty and Amazon sales or from sales of tickets and other goods through payment systems like Venmo and Ticketmaster.

What does not change

While this last-minute change may keep you from receiving a 1099-K this year, don’t count on it. Many providers are already geared up to send them out and will probably do so, since the IRS reprieve in reporting is temporary. So keep your eyes open for these forms throughout January and early February.

While the IRS informational return reporting is temporarily changing, what is not changing is your requirement to report this income. So if you have activities that provide income to you, including your side hustle buying and selling event tickets, that activity is reportable on your tax return.

Stay tuned

In further developments, Congress is up to their old tricks in changing the rules at the end of the year. Preliminary review, of the yet unsigned bill, indicates the major changes will impact 2023 and beyond. So stay tuned, future tax tips will lay out the basic tax law changes and how you can take advantage of them.

— By Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660