Sponsor spotlight: Lapidary in the Pacific Northwest today

Lapidary, the art of cutting gems, has been around since prehistoric times. Man would create tools by hammering stones together. Over time it would be discovered that certain stones could uphold more scratches and blows than others. Thus, the art began to develop into the science it is today.

“There are four basic lapidary arts: tumbling, cabbing, faceting, and carving.” (Sourced from www.gemsociety.org/article/introduction-lapidary-arts/) Each style requires a different amount of effort and provide a different range of profits.

“Washington has an extraordinary variety of rocks and fossils. Collectors have the opportunity to find beautiful agates, amethysts, garnets, jasper, and opals. Our state also has a plethora of fossils including crinoids, clams, trilobites, snails, corals, and at least one dinosaur. The state also has abundant petrified wood, which is the Washington State Gem, and has had over 40 Columbian Mammoth discoveries, which is the Washington State Fossil.” (Sourced from www.arcgis.com/apps/MapJournal/index.html?appid=6a6819c35f1e4bd69a30f0da3b0473cc)

