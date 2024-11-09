Sponsor spotlight: Krause & Thorpe win Best of Edmonds – Best Financial Advisor Category 2024

We would like to thank the Edmonds Community and My Edmonds News readers who voted for us in the Best of Edmonds. We are so humbled and honored to have won in the Best Financial Advisor Category. Thank you for this amazing recognition. It is our pleasure to work with great clients in this lovely community of Edmonds!

The 2024 KDMC Marketing/My Edmonds News “Best of Edmonds- Best Financial Advisor” award was announced 6/22/24. Data collected between 06/01/2023 and 06/01/2024. The winner of this award is chosen based on the number of anonymous votes received from residents of Edmonds, WA. No other criteria are considered. The financial advisor did not pay a fee to be considered for or to receive this award and did not solicit community votes. This award does not evaluate the quality of financial services provided to clients and is not indicative of this financial advisor’s future performance.