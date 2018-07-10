Sponsor spotlight: Koelsch Communities opens Cedar Creek Memory Care in Edmonds

Koelsch Communities announced Tuesday that it has opened the Cedar Creek Memory Care Community in Edmonds. Cedar Creek is a premier memory care community with 60 apartments that serves 80 residents, and was built in response to growing demand for quality memory care living in the area

Cedar Creek feels like a wooded retreat with towering pine trees accenting the beautiful three-story building. Resident’s apartments wrap around a stunning, multi-floor, open-air interior courtyard that carries sunlight throughout the buildings interior.

Cedar Creek offers world-class amenities, such as a full salon, ice-cream parlor, activities room, and two elegant dining halls. Residents can bake in Julia Child’s 1950s classic baking kitchen, or explore Emmett’s Garage featuring an antique car or the Great Room, with the interior of a traditional log cabin. Cedar Creek also offers state-of-the-art, safety-based tech advancements, along with secured, covered parking.

A 24-hour, on-site nursing staff, is always ready to care for residents various health needs, and Cedar Creek offers dementia-focused educational interactive events and seminars, bringing the best of dementia-care practices to residents and their families.

Cedar Creek is located at 21006 72nd AVE West Edmonds, WA 98026. To learn more about what Cedar Creek Memory Care Community can offer you of your loved one, or to take a tour, call 425-678-8001 or visit KoelschCommunities.com.

Koelsch Communities operates 29 communities in eight states, with nine new communities in development. Koelsch has led the senior living industry for 60 years, delivering world-class customer service, home craftsmanship, and unprecedented amenities.