Sponsor spotlight: Know the signs when visiting senior loved ones this spring holiday — or anytime

With the joy of Easter gatherings still on our minds and the close of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr celebrations, along with Passover and Orthodox Easter coming up later this month and in early May, we could be spending a lot more time with our senior loved ones. And for some situations, this may be the first time in several months to be able to interact with them.

As with other major holidays throughout the year, this is a good time to take a moment to engage with your senior loved ones and review the signs. Please click on this link for our: 5 Signs…It’s Time to Look For Senior Housing

This is a simple and beneficial tool for families who may be spending time with seniors in their lives, either every day, or just getting together at the holidays.

Even if you may not be able to spend quality time with your loved one, you can encourage other family members or friends and neighbors to say hello and check in on them or have them review the signs with your loved one in person, especially if they live alone or have minimal interaction with others in the community.

Please share this information with your family and friends who may be unfamiliar with some of the changes to look for in their senior loved ones and how best to be a resource for them.

A few statistics:

– Close to 30% of seniors live alone; 14 million-plus people (5 million men and 9 million women).

– Loneliness and social isolation increase the risk of dementia by 50% (from Statistics for Seniors Living Alone and Effects of Social Isolation by Consumer Affairs).

– Adults who move to independent/assisted living/memory care communities can make new friends, get the support they need and feel connected to a wider community of individuals in the same chapter of life.

– Moving to a community sooner can help aged adults avoid feelings of isolation, resulting in improved physical health and wellness

— By Adrienne Miller, Forever Care Services Chief Care Officer

www.forevercareservices.com

206-383-2001