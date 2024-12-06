Sponsor spotlight: Kick off the holidays at the Jingle Bell Breakfast in Lynnwood Dec. 14

Get into the festive spirit at the third Annual Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair at the Lynnwood Event Center. Hosted by The District, this family-friendly event is packed with holiday cheer:

– Enjoy a mouthwatering breakfast accompanied by live music and entertainment.

– Indulge in a candy buffet, hot cocoa bar and craft station.

– Sing your heart out at karaoke and soak in the magic with Mr. and Mrs. Claus — perfect for unforgettable family photos.

– Shop a wide variety of local craft vendors to find one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list.

This beloved event is a community favorite and tickets sell out every year. Don’t wait — secure your spot today and make this holiday season unforgettable!