Sponsor spotlight: Jumbo Shrimp Tacos the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Coming to you hot and fresh from Scotty’s Food Truck is this week’s special of Jumbo Shrimp Tacos. Your meal includes warm flour tortillas with fresh jumbo shrimp, topped with cabbage slaw dressed with cilantro lime creama, and chipotle and mango salsa.Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
