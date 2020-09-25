Sponsor spotlight: Join the Virtual Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K to support local students, teachers, and schools

“My SHERWOOD ROCKS! Team has been involved with the Celebrate Schools 5K for several years. We have benefited greatly from the partnership – not only financially, but as a community at Sherwood,” says Pamela Thain, the inspirational coach and physical education teacher from Sherwood Elementary. “The race has brought our families together each fall to pursue a goal as a team”. Like many others, Pamela is passionate about the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s annual 5K event and hopes to encourage others to join in the festivities that help students, teachers, and schools across the Edmonds School District.

Pamela continues, “My families love the race day when we all gather for our photo with our amazing outfits and family dogs. The kids love to see the other families and the parents love it even more. It brings a sense of belonging to our Sherwood community and promotes a healthy lifestyle — not only for the students, but the families as a whole.

“The race also benefits our teachers greatly! I run a contest where the classroom with the most runners participating in the race receive a percentage of the proceeds. Last year one of my teachers won $750 for their classroom. It ends up getting quite competitive and fun for the families and teachers to see who can get the most runners! The best part about the race is that our teachers run the race as well, showing their families and students that fitness and health is important to them as well. Being an example is the best form of teaching!”

Speaking to the importance of the virtual 5K during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pamela states, “this year is an especially important one to support the race. Our teachers and schools are trying to find innovative ways to teach online. This can be quite expensive for the staff to try to integrate into their new online teaching spaces. All the money raised from the race goes directly to the school. The virtual race can be just as much fun — just in a unique way — just as our year has been so far. Please support this amazing event as it benefits our awesome teachers, schools and most importantly, our amazing students!”

How can you get involved in this incredible event? Register today! Create or join a team and even take your four legged friend along for the journey. You choose where and when you walk, run, or wag any time during the weekend of Oct. 2 – 4. Register by Oct. 1 and you’ll reserve a spot in the interactive Zoom Room on Oct. 3 to connect with the 5K Community and have a ghoulishly good time! Join the costume and pooch parades and earn a chance to win prizes. Every participant will receive a commemorative giveaway — don’t miss out! Proceeds will go to Foundation programs that enrich learning, expand academic opportunities, and meet basic needs so students can thrive and succeed.

— Sponsored by the Foundation for Edmonds School District