Sponsor spotlight: Join the fun at the 16th Annual Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K on Oct. 5

Sponsored by Campbell Nelson Auto Group and Gesa Credit Union, this fun-filled 5K is more than just a race — it’s a community celebration with a purpose. Get ready to lace up your running shoes and don your spookiest costume to benefit children in the Edmonds School District.



The Foundation for Edmonds School District’s 16th Annual Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K and Fall Festival is set to take place on Oct. 5. Join the fun at the new location, Lake Ballinger, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. This event promises to be a thrilling experience for the whole family.

The day kicks off with registration at 8 a.m.. Runners will start the race at 9 a.m., followed by walkers, strollers and pets at 9:15 a.m. Be sure to dress in your spookiest attire — there will be a costume contest with prizes for both pets and participants.

The event will also feature a lively Battle of the Bands starting at 10:30 a.m. Families can enjoy the Kid Zone, hosted by Dave & Buster’s, with fun outdoor games for children of all ages.

The Monster Mad Dash 5K is more than just a morning of fun — it’s a powerful way to support children in the Edmonds School District. By joining the race, you’re making a direct impact, helping to provide every student with the resources they need to thrive and succeed.

Runners, walkers and strollers of all ages and abilities are welcome. Whether you’re a serious runner aiming for a new personal best or simply want to enjoy a festive walk with friends and family, this event has something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support the schools. Registration is open now, so sign up today and be part of a tradition that brings our community together. For more information and to register, visit the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s website. See you at the starting line.