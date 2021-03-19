Sponsor spotlight: Join the fun at Fairwinds Brighton Court

Saint Patrick’s Day was in full swing at Fairwinds Brighton Court.

A rousing game of balloon volleyball featuring staff versus residents, a socially distanced sing along in the living room, and a lovely performance by “The Whateverly Brothers Augmented” rounded out the calendar for the day. Performers set up outside on the patio and speakers strategically placed inside provided toe-tapping Irish music, which was enjoyed by residents and staff.

Happy hour consisted of an Irish coffee or an Irish beer and dinner featured a traditional feast of corned beef and cabbage.

Brighton Court offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Live independently or get a little help from their assisted living services.

Come join the fun at Fairwinds Brighton Court. Call 425- 775-4440 to schedule your tour today.