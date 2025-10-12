Sponsor spotlight: Join Snohomish/Camano Island Realtors in food drive

Please join us in making a difference. Realtors are raising money to benefit Food Banks of Western Washington in conjunction with the Snohomish County Association of Realtors Food Drive, and any donation will help make an impact. Thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to us. Every year Snohomish/Camano Island Realtor offices participate in a drive to collect food for our area food banks. The need is as great at ever!

If any business would like a box for gathering food, I will drop it off and pick up.

For others, I am happy to pick up your donation, if that is helpful. Contact me. Checks can be made out to Windermere Foundation.

Contact Leigh Harvey: lbharvey@windermere.com