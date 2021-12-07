Sponsor spotlight: Join Kita Events Bridal & Formal Wear for Dec. 9 open house

Our new advertiser Krista Larrison, founder of Kita Events Northwest located in Edmonds’ Perrinville neighborhood, is hosting an open house as she launches the newest part of her business.

“Being a member of the Edmonds community is a point of pride for Kita Events Northwest as they have supported us since we joined eight years ago,” Krista said. Now, she’s overjoyed to announce the opening of Kita Events Bridal and Formal Wear.

Krista will be welcoming you this Thursday, Dec. 9 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon and an open house from 1-5 p.m.

18521 76th Ave W #107
Edmonds WA 98026

Phone: 206-405-0776

Email: KitaEventsNW@gmail.com

Website: kitaeventsnw.com/contact/

