Sponsor spotlight: Jazz Connection set for May 18 in downtown Edmonds

Edmonds residents and visitors have long enjoyed the annual Edmonds Jazz Connection in May of each year. This year’s Connection, to be held on on May 18, marks the 19th anniversary of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club’s signature event.

Once again, student jazz musicians from schools around Western Washington will gather in three venues in downtown Edmonds to perform all day from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. A complete schedule of events can be found at www.jazzconnection.org. Admission is free. (Free-will donations are appreciated.)

This event is made possible only by the support of this and other generous donors including Hazel Miller Foundation, Reece Home Teams, TFS Advisors, Edmonds Community College, Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, My Sisters Place, Hubbard Family Foundation, Kennelly Keys Music and the Edmonds Center for the Arts.