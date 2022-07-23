Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers receives excellence award for outdoor living remodel

From kitchens and bathrooms to decks and entire homes, the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) celebrated the best in remodeling at the 2022 Excellence in Remodeling Awards June 6.

A highlight of the association’s summer board meeting, the awards recognized the top remodelers across 25 different categories. Winners faced fierce competition, with 57 entries vying for the top 25 awards. Members from six local home-building associations battled it out for top honors.

To identify the winners of the 2022 Excellence in Remodeling Awards, industry experts reviewed and scored each project based on several criteria. Criteria included: aesthetics, special or unique design solutions, quality craftsmanship, appropriate building materials, budgetary considerations and the challenges the project’s design requirements faced.

Joseph and Melissa Irons of Irons Brothers Construction were at the event and were honored to take home an award for their company’s project, “Biophilic Influenced Backyard.” With this outdoor living addition –including a gas fireplace, TV and screening — this family in Lake Forest Park now can enjoy their backyard oasis year-round.

The addition built onto the back of their home is adjacent to their kitchen and family room and includes a new patio door. With a focus on biophilic design, material selections and architectural details were selected to complement the existing roofline and not block the upstairs bedroom windows.

The ceiling was crafted with 6-inch-wide, tongue-and-groove clear cedar and the structure is surrounded by exposed framing and posts painted the home’s trim color. Skylights provide natural lighting throughout the seasons while the chandelier finishes off the ambiance.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top remodeler and design-build firm in Washington state by the BIAW,” said Melissa Irons, the company’s marketing and operations manager, during her award acceptance speech. “Each project is a success when we work as a team. At Irons Brothers Construction we are fortunate to have amazing clients and a passionate crew who takes great care of them and their homes.”

The architecture of this addition was completed by Mike Garrett of Gabbert Architects in Shoreline.

To learn more about outdoor living additions, and the various other remodels that Irons Brothers Construction completes locally, visit ironsbc.com

To learn more about BIAW and the Excellence in Remodeling Awards, visit biaw.com.