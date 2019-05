1 of 2

Irons Brothers Construction employees and skilled volunteers completed work Saturday on a free wheelchair-access ramp, built in cooperation with the Master Builders Association’s 26th anniversary philanthropic project, Rampathon. The annual event benefits approximately 40 families throughout King and Snohomish Counties. Irons Brothers Construction has been involved in Rampathon for the past 13 years. (Read more in the earlier story.)