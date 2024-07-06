Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers Construction wins two prestigious awards for Edmonds aging-in-place remodel

“We are making homes livable for all,” said Joseph Irons, president of Irons Brothers Construction, when accepting one of two awards for their Aging-in-Place-nominated project on June 24th at the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) Excellence in Remodeling Awards. His company was recognized by the state building association, BIAW for their outstanding 2024 remodel of a primary suite in Edmonds, WA.

This family acquired a new home in Edmonds, planning to remodel it for the matriarch, who was receiving full-time care and in a wheelchair. Working side-by-side with the husband and daughter, Irons Brothers Construction designed and built a barrier-free, primary suite from the home’s existing rec room that’s eye-pleasing and also contains the necessities for her care.

The award-winning project description stated:

“When a loved one is unexpectedly disabled, it changes the lives of every family member in profound ways – and not everyone has the means to cope with those changes. Fortunately, for this project the family was able to purchase a new home to gain an accessible living space, and we worked with them to create a barrier-free suite that met all of their medical- and caregiver-related needs without feeling like a cold and sterile hospital room.”

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc., based in Shoreline, offers design/build residential and light commercial remodeling. They work with homeowners to determine their needs and wants and turn their vision into reality. This is all done right the first time by their experienced staff of Certified Aging-in-Place Specialists (CAPS). They are detail oriented and complete the work using a hands-on project management model. This ensures that each step and detail is taken into consideration to create a project that is a fit for the client’s long-term goals.

The highest compliment a company can receive is to be recognized by its peers. This year, Irons Brothers Construction received two outstanding awards for their work on this home: First from the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBA) in May of this year and then again last week from the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW). Judging panels — consisting of local and national remodelers, media personnel, architects, designers and industry professionals — voted to award Irons Brothers Construction for their remodeling excellence. This new barrier-free suite will meet this family’s current and future needs for many years to come.

Additional details in this suite include storage for medical equipment and supplies along with personal belongings, and an open layout that leaves room for caregivers to maneuver the large, reclining power wheelchair. A ceiling-mounted Hoyer lift was installed to transfer our client in and out of bed. Luxury vinyl plank flooring combines the warm look of wood with durability and easy maintenance, while a low-threshold sliding glass door provides access to the back yard.

The existing powder bathroom was expanded into the adjacent rec room, creating space for a large curbless shower. A floating sink/counter accommodates her wheelchair, while a side-mounted faucet allows our client to reach and operate the faucet on her own. A tall pullout cabinet next to the sink puts toiletries within easy reach.

Careful, yet practical consideration is given to every project Irons Brothers Construction completes and it has earned the company many awards and accolades for their outstanding work.

A detailed description of Irons Brothers Construction’s services and its commitment to clients can be seen at www.ironsbc.com. Keep up to date with their work and upcoming education and events on their social channels @ironsbc (Instagram and Facebook).

— By Irons Brothers Construction