Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers Construction reviews 2023

37 mins ago 3

As we celebrate 25 years, Irons Brothers Construction was honored to be a part of some amazing programs, projects and events in 2023. Thank you to our wonderful partners in business, the supportive clientele who chose us to design and build their projects, and the amazing team who puts it all together at Irons Brothers Construction.

Check out these photos with some of our 2023 accomplishments:

Kids learn how to build birdhouses during Irons Brothers-sponsored event at the Shoreline Farmers Market.
The Irons Brothers Construction team with Laurel, the 2023 Rampathon receipient.
Celebrating Irons Brothers Assistant Production Coordinator Stephanie Case, in red, winner of the 2023 Sandy McAdams Woman of the Year Award from the Master Builders Association.
Educating homeowners.
Celebrating 20 years as members of the Greater Seattle Business Association.
Supporting the Shorecrest HS Boosters Auction.
Receiving a 2023 Remodeling Excellence Award.
Staff at a 2023 leadership retreat.

Cheers to a prosperous 2024. We look forward to seeing you in 2024 at some of our local events!

— Irons Brothers Construction

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME