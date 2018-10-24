Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers Construction invites you to 2018 Remodeled Homes Tour Oct. 27-28

1 of 4

Irons Brothers Construction, along with other local home remodelers, invite you to a perfect fall tradition: The 2018 Remodeled Homes Tour Oct. 27-28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., presented by the Remodelers Council of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties.

The tour will take place throughout King County, including Seattle, the Eastside, Shoreline and Renton.

Homeowners can tour newly remodeled homes to get ideas, see new materials and meet local home remodelers. The tour provides an excellent opportunity to ask questions and experience their expert craftsmanship.

Irons Brothers can’t wait to show you the home they are featuring this year. It has a newly updated kitchen, French doors that open to a lifestyle-changing outdoor living area with an oversized Trex deck, and a modernized bathroom to please every member of the busy family. The home is located in the Hillwood neighborhood in Shoreline.

Joseph Irons, CGR GMB CAPS CGP is the president and general manager of Irons Brothers Construction, and is an active member of the building community and the community he lives and works in.

He is a four-time state and local Remodeler of the Year, immediate Past President of the Master Builders Association board of directors and the current Building Industry Association of Washington state representative.

Joseph is a published author and accredited educator in Washington State. He plays an active role in the community, volunteering his personal and company’s time to many local charities and organizations, including the annual Rampathon and Painting a Better Tomorrow events.

When not working, Joseph enjoys recreational activities, traveling, and spending time with his two daughters Venetia and Samaria and wife Melissa Irons. You can also find him riding his Harley and unicycle around town. Joseph thinks the best part of every workday is making his clients’ remodeling dreams come true.

Click through to get free tickets, plan your route, or take a virtual tour of this year’s projects.

Irons Brothers Construction can be reached at 206-306-7767.

–