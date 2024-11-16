Sponsor spotlight: Introducing Scratch Spirits Rum

Crafted from organic Panela — a sustainably sourced, hand-cut, and cooked cane sugar — our rum is a true labor of love. We’ve intentionally fermented and distilled it to showcase delightful notes of vanilla, banana and other tropical fruits. With no added sugar, it’s perfect for enhancing your favorite cocktails or surprisingly smooth to sip neat.

Exciting news: Wine Enthusiast magazine doesn’t just review wines — they also celebrate outstanding spirits. We’re thrilled to share that they have featured Scratch Rum in their November 2024 Top 100 Best Buys. This is our very first submission for their review, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their recognition. Thank you, Wine Enthusiast, for appreciating our craft. Cheers to more adventures in sipping.

Scratch offers 27 exceptional products

Calling all spirit enthusiasts. Whether you’re a whiskey lover, a liqueur aficionado, an aquavit explorer, or a gin and vodka connoisseur, Scratch Distillery is your go-to destination for handcrafted excellence.

Local, organic, from Scratch

At Scratch Distillery, we take pride in crafting delicious spirits from the ground up. We use non-GMO, organic ingredients sourced right here in Washington. Our gin, vodka and whiskey are meticulously made by hand, infused with care and passion.

Taste the difference



Come visit our tasting room and experience the unique flavors of Scratch’s craft spirits. We invite you to savor the difference that quality ingredients and artisan craftsmanship make. Cheers!