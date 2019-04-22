Sponsor spotlight: Introducing a less-invasive form of fertility treatment

Seattle Sexual Health Centers, located just off Interstate 5 at Northgate, offers Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) — a common treatment option for a variety of fertility-related issues. IUI is considered a less-invasive form of fertility treatment. Although it does require human intervention, certain important steps of the pregnancy process are still expected to occur as they naturally would without intervention.

IUI can be an effective way to achieve a successful pregnancy for those affected by cervical factor infertility, male factor infertility, various forms of sexual dysfunction, and even in some cases of unexplained fertility. IUI is also common when donor sperm is involved.

A simple, painless medical procedure, IUI involves the use of medical tools to physically implant sperm directly inside of a woman’s uterus. The strategic placement of the sperm increases the chances that implantation will be successful.

Typically, the male partner or donor will provide a sperm sample the day that the female patient is expected to ovulate, and a physician uses a catheter and speculum to carefully place the sperm in a location that is likely to increase the chances of success. In situations involving donor sperm which has been frozen, the sample is thawed and analyzed prior to preparation for IUI.

At least one of the female patient’s fallopian tubes must be open in order for conception to occur properly. The patient should undergo pregnancy testing in the weeks following IUI to determine the success of the treatment. Most women should undergo between three and six IUI cycles before considering more advanced pregnancy interventions and treatment options.

Statistically, women experience a 10 to 20 percent pregnancy success rate with just one cycle of intrauterine insemination. Women are typically expected to see an increased chance of success when undergoing additional cycles of IUI.

It is estimated that women who have undergone between 3 and 6 cycles of IUI treatment see a pregnancy success rate of up to 80 percent. Of course, all individual patients are unique and the chances of success will vary case to case.

Any woman who has reproductive capacity, including documented open and functioning fallopian tubes, may be a good candidate for IUI. There are a number of additional factors that can affect whether a patient is more likely to experience a successful pregnancy through IUI treatment, and additional testing may be necessary to make that determination.

Standard ovarian reserve testing can help us determine if a patient is a good candidate for IUI treatment. Women who have documented endometriosis or blocked fallopian tubes may require a form of treatment beyond IUI.

