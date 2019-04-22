Sponsor spotlight: Introducing a less-invasive form of fertility treatment

IUI can be an effective way to achieve a successful pregnancy for those affected by cervical factor infertility, male factor infertility, various forms of sexual dysfunction, and even in some cases of unexplained fertility. IUI is also common when donor sperm is involved. ​

A simple, painless medical procedure, IUI involves the use of medical tools to physically implant sperm directly inside of a woman’s uterus. The strategic placement of the sperm increases the chances that implantation will be successful.

Typically, the male partner or donor will provide a sperm sample the day that the female patient is expected to ovulate, and a physician uses a catheter and speculum to carefully place the sperm in a location that is likely to increase the chances of success. In situations involving donor sperm which has been frozen, the sample is thawed and analyzed prior to preparation for IUI.

At least one of the female patient’s fallopian tubes must be open in order for conception to occur properly. The patient should undergo pregnancy testing in the weeks following IUI to determine the success of the treatment. Most women should undergo between three and six IUI cycles before considering more advanced pregnancy interventions and treatment options.