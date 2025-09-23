Sponsor spotlight: Inside Purrfect Pals’ Black Cat Ball — A tradition of saving cats’ lives

At Purrfect Pals Cat Sanctuary, no cat is ever too old, too sick, or too misunderstood to be loved. For nearly four decades, the Puget Sound’s first no-kill cat shelter has been rewriting stories for cats who had nowhere else to turn – those who need more time, more care, and more love than most shelters can provide.

When founder Kathy Centala opened her home to unwanted cats back in 1988, she was following a simple but radical idea: no cat should ever be put down just because it didn’t fit someone else’s definition of “perfect.” She believed that every cat matters.

This October, the community will once again come together to celebrate and support this mission at the 27th Annual Black Cat Ball Gala Auction, happening Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

A Place Where Every Cat Matters

At Purrfect Pals, we truly believe that every cat, with or without special needs, matters and is deserving of love and a forever home. Senior cats, whom the team affectionately call “vintage,” those with complex medical needs, even those with behavioral challenges, all have a safe place to stay as long as they need it.

Some cats move through foster care on their way to their forever homes. Others wait patiently in the shelter until the right adopter comes along. And for more than 100 cats at the sanctuary who cannot be placed in homes, Purrfect Pals is their forever.

It’s this unwavering commitment — that every cat, no matter their challenges, is worthy of love — that makes Purrfect Pals unique.

Celebrate with Us This October

Tickets are on sale now for the 27th Annual Black Cat Ball, happening Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at the Lynnwood Event Center. Guests will gather in their favorite Halloween costumes, festive or formal attire for a champagne reception, a gourmet salmon or vegan dinner, and silent and live auctions filled with treasures of all kinds.

But the Black Cat Ball is more than just a festive evening; it’s the single most important fundraiser of the year for Purrfect Pals. It’s an evening that blends fun with purpose. Each paddle raised, each bid placed, and each toast shared goes directly toward lifesaving work for cats who might otherwise be forgotten.

The Community Behind the Cause

The Black Cat Ball is powered not only by attendees but also by the generous sponsors and donors who make it possible. Their contributions ensure that more of every dollar raised goes directly to the cats.

How You Can Be Part of It

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Tickets are available now and seating is limited. Take advantage of Early Bird pricing through the end of September.

Please join us. The Black Cat Ball is your chance to celebrate Halloween in style while making a real difference in the lives of vulnerable cats in our community.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036

5:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now through September — don’t wait to reserve your spot!