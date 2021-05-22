Sponsor spotlight: How to plan for a kitchen remodel

Kitchens are not only for cooking, but the kitchen is also a popular place in your home where you spend time with friends and family. If your kitchen is dated or no longer fits your lifestyle, you may want to consider remodeling. An upgraded or modern kitchen also can increase the value of your home. However, renovating your kitchen can take more time and money if the project is not planned well. To help your kitchen renovation project start the right track, take the following steps before the first day of demo.

Make a list of needs and wants

With a barrage of TV shows, magazines and social media highlighting “dream kitchens,” it may be hard to know where to start. The first step is to make a list of what you need to have for a functioning kitchen and want you would like to have. This may seem like an obvious step to take but it will help you stay focused on your project goals and budget. Visit showrooms and home supply stores to learn about costs for materials, finishes and appliances.

Set a budget

After you have a general idea of what you need for your new kitchen, outline the cost associated with your project. The larger the scope of the project, such as knocking out walls to gain additional square footage, the more chances the renovation may take additional time and money. A conservative budget will give you the cushion you need if the project has unexpected expenses. You want to make sure you have enough funds to complete the project to start enjoying your kitchen right away.

Find a qualified remodeler

The popularity of do-it-yourself projects has surged. Some homeowners may decide to take on the task of creating a new kitchen themselves. Smaller home projects can be rewarding and enjoyable, but an entire room transformation is a large undertaking. Shoddy work may decrease the value of your home. Hiring a professional remodeler is more than just paying for labor and materials. A qualified remodeler has experience with project-related items such as building codes, permits, safety, cost estimates and has the necessary tools and equipment to get the job done. Professionals also have a network of suppliers and subcontractors to ensure the work on your home is executed properly.

A home renovation project can be rewarding with the right planning and partnership with a qualified professional. To learn more about kitchen remodeling contact Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.

— By Joseph Irons, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.