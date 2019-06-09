Sponsor spotlight: How platelet-rich plasma can improve sexual health

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections are a form of natural sexual health treatment that gathers platelets and growth factors from a sample of your own blood and re-injects it into your body. These injections are used to improve sexual function in both men and women and can serve as a very effective form of medical treatment.

Using your own body’s healing properties, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections can help promote tissue repair as well as stimulate healthy generation of new soft tissue. The concentration of platelets in the blood can promote the body’s natural healing properties and improve the sexual satisfaction of both men and women.

They can treat erectile dysfunction and other penile abnormalities or size issues in men, and vaginal dryness and painful sexual intercourse for women. They are also used to regain or improve female orgasm.

PRP injections are acknowledged to help promote healthy growth and healing of the body’s soft tissues, using the healing properties already inside of you. Once it is separated from the red blood cells in your bloodstream, platelet-rich plasma can be introduced to tissue to help stimulate the body’s healing properties.

There are a number of health issues and problems that can be successfully addressed by PRP injection therapy. Osteoarthritis, tennis elbow, tendinitis, and other soft-tissue injuries are examples of acute problems that can benefit from PRP injections.

Our team of sexual health experts is experienced in using PRP injections to address a number of sexual health and wellness issues. We inject the concentrated platelets from your blood directly into injured or damaged tissue. In order for the tissue to achieve full healing, it may be necessary to undergo multiple rounds of PRP therapy. Treatment with Platelet Rich Plasma Injections involves withdrawing a small amount of blood from the patient’s arm and placing it into a centrifuge.

The blood is then spun to separate the platelets from the blood. A numbing cream is applied to the injection sites, after which the Platelet Rich Plasma is injected. This helps minimize pain and discomfort that can sometimes be experienced by certain patients.

Sexual health issues affect individuals in different ways, and we understand that you may have a number of questions about infertility and how we may be able to help you. Our purpose is to address the educational, relational, physical, emotional and spiritual aspects of sexual health to provide a holistic approach in keeping with our philosophy of holistic health care in general.

If you are interested in learning more about Platelet Rich Plasma Injections, our experienced sexual health and wellness team can assist you in better understanding your treatment options. Call the Seattle Sexual Health Centers team at 206-522-5646 or contact us online to request an appointment with our experienced team of sexual health professionals.

We’re located just off I-5 at Northgate, at 9730 Third Ave. N.E., Suite 208, Seattle.

