Sponsor spotlight: How can I buy my next home?

Here’s a program for you.

Have you been discouraged in purchasing your next home because you must sell first and use those funds for the next move, and you heard contingencies don’t exist anymore?. Or, you have 20% down payment but even that isn’t enough to win over the seller in this high-paced, high-stakes real estate market that is now at 17% higher in price than a year ago and climbing? These are questions and conundrums we hear all the time as real estate professionals. So the question becomes, now what?

There is a program out there that allows you to purchase all cash and then deal with either selling your home or consummating your financed loan but in a better position. You need not be hindered and can look forward to realizing your goals and dreams.

Discover Buyer’s Capital. It is a program Windermere supports that allows you to present a strong offer by making it cash. Then go and sell your present home. No longer are you mired by not being able to move forward, but can have a compelling offer to any seller. Three programs are:

Buyer’s Performance Guarantee—guarantees your performance w/ a Lender.

Cash Buyer Program.

Buy Before You Sell.

See this short informational video for more information.

Then give me a shout out through phone call or email and we can discuss further.

— Leigh Buchan Harvey

lbharvey@windermere.com

206-730-1319