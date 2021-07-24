Sponsor spotlight: Housing trend — Interest growing in accessory dwelling units

While single-family homes remain the most desired type of dwelling among home buyers, alternative living spaces are making headway. Accessory dwelling units (ADUs), also known as “granny flats,” “mother-in-law suites” or “secondary dwelling units,” are ideal for individuals seeking out a non-traditional living space. ADUs are self-contained living units with their own kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. You can find ADUs on the same grounds or attached to a single-family home.

Why are ADUs gaining in popularity? Here are a few reasons:

Autonomous

ADUs are attractive for individuals who are seeking independence but can benefit from support. Aging parents, young adults who are in a housing transition, or a person living with disabilities are most likely to seek out ADUs.

Affordable

In some cases, this type of dwelling positivity impacts both the home owner and the occupant. Individuals living in an ADU pay less in market rent compared to other housing options in the area and home owners can benefit from the extra monthly income.

Accommodating

Dramatic changes to a neighborhood are not required with ADUs. This type of living space often fits in seamlessly with the local aesthetics. ADUs don’t require new infrastructure, public investments and don’t add to the density of neighborhoods.

Environmental

Units added on to an existing property as a backyard cottage or apartment over the garage are smaller. Therefore, ADUs require less energy, material and waste during construction, and regular maintenance of the space.

As with many housing trends, the concept of ADUs is continuously evolving. Many states and localities across the country are pushing for wider acceptance of ADUs. For some areas, ADUs are part of the solution to address high housing costs, limited land available for development and increased interest in multigenerational living. Before you add an ADU to your property, it’s best to contact a professional builder or remodeler who is familiar with local permitting and regulations.

Irons Brothers Construction can help you create your perfect ADU.

— By Joseph Irons, President

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.