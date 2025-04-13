Sponsor spotlight: Hop on over to the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Easter Egg Hunt

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club invites families and children of all ages to join in the fun at the upcoming Annual Easter Egg Hunt, happening on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Frances Anderson Field in downtown Edmonds. This free community event is a beloved springtime tradition and promises an egg-citing morning full of smiles, surprises and plenty of colorful eggs!

Children will be divided into age-appropriate groups to ensure a safe and fair egg-hunting experience. Some eggs will include special tickets redeemable for fun prizes. Be sure to arrive early — when the whistle blows at 10 a.m., the hunt is on and eggs disappear fast.

While the event is free to attend, we kindly ask families to bring non-perishable food donations to support the Edmonds Food Bank. Rotary volunteers will be on-site collecting items to help our neighbors in need during this season of giving and community care.

In addition to the egg hunt, families can enjoy face painting and a special visit from the Easter Bunny — perfect for photo ops! Don’t forget your baskets, your phones/cameras, and your generous spirit.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” said a Daybreakers Rotary member. “It’s a chance to bring joy to children while also giving back to our local food bank. We hope everyone comes out to join us!”

Mark your calendars and hop on over to Frances Anderson Field for a fun-filled morning with your community. We can’t wait to see you there.