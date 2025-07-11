Sponsor spotlight: Holy Rosary Pre-Kindergarten — Where learning begins with love and community

In a world where early childhood education sets the tone for a child’s academic and emotional future, Holy Rosary School-Edmonds stands out as a beacon of excellence, faith and community. The preschool program here isn’t just about learning letters and numbers — it’s about nurturing the whole child with love, intentionality and a strong foundation rooted in Catholic values.

What makes Holy Rosary’s preschool program truly exceptional is its unwavering commitment to seeing and celebrating each child as a gift from God. The teachers and staff cultivate an environment where children feel safe, seen, and supported — not just academically, but socially, emotionally and spiritually. The result? Confident, curious learners who are more than ready for kindergarten and beyond.

Lauren Safadago, mother of three and Holy Rosary Parent of a rising kindergartener and pre-kindergartener shares:

“Our daughter has not only learned an astonishing amount during her time in Pre K at Holy Rosary, but has gained so much confidence and social skills as well! It has been so special to see her thriving in every way, and we could not be more thrilled for our son to join next year. We feel so grateful to be a part of such a wonderful school & community!”

The emphasis on holistic development resonates deeply with families. Students not only leave the preschool program academically prepared—they leave knowing they are deeply loved, supported by a network of faith-filled adults, and capable of contributing meaningfully to the world around them.

Jenny Lorraine, parent of a rising kindergarten student and incoming pre-kindergarten student, shares this sentiment:

My husband and I both attended Holy Rosary as kids, and seeing the school and community we loved growing up not only still present but stronger than ever has been truly incredible. The community at Holy Rosary is unmatched – parents are eager to volunteer rather than feeling obligated, and teachers work individually with parents to accommodate their schedules. This parent involvement has been fantastic for getting to know the kids and for my kids to get to know other parents, which builds a level of trust that is invaluable for playdates, field trips, and more. We can’t thank the Holy Rosary community enough for fostering such a great culture of trust.

At its heart, Holy Rosary is a community-focused school where families walk together in faith and partnership. It’s a place where children are celebrated, encouraged, and lifted up—where preparation for the next stage of learning begins with a deep belief in every child’s potential.

There are still openings in our outstanding preschool program—now is the perfect time to join the Holy Rosary family. Call the school today at 425-778-3197, visit us online at hrsedmonds.org or reach out to Principal Larkin Temme, to schedule a tour and see firsthand what makes this school so special.