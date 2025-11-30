Sponsor spotlight: Holiday Gift Show presented by Gallery North Dec. 1-3

Step into the festive spirit this December at Gallery North in downtown Edmonds with an inspiring holiday-themed exhibition. From Dec. 1-31, immerse yourself in a display of fine art and gift items crafted by 17 talented local artists, each bringing their unique vision to the holiday season.

Gallery North, a cherished artist cooperative celebrating more than six decades of creative tradition since 1961, invites you to experience this vibrant, community-driven showcase that combines the joy of the holidays with the beauty of original artwork.

Join us from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 for a spirited Artists Reception where you are encouraged to don your favorite “ugly, or not so ugly” holiday sweater. It’s a perfect opportunity to mingle, celebrate and enjoy live interactions with the artists behind the creations on display. All attendees sporting holiday sweaters will be entered into a drawing for unique, one-of-a-kind prizes, making the event as playful as it is inspiring.

You will have another chance to show off your holiday sweater — and win a prize — during the Edmonds Downtown Artwalk from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18. Enhance your stroll through Edmonds by visiting Gallery North to discover the vibrancy of the local art scene and celebrate the season through a rich tapestry of styles and media.

Whether you’re searching for meaningful holiday gifts or simply want to soak in the warm glow of the season’s creativity, this holiday exhibition at Gallery North promises a memorable and uplifting experience for all. Mark your calendar and join this celebration of artistry, community and holiday cheer in the heart of Edmonds.

Gallery North is located at 401 Main St. in beautiful downtown Edmonds. Visit our website at gallerynorthedmonds.com