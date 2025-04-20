Sponsor spotlight: Helpful plumbing advice from your A-Game team

Plumbing issues can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare, causing inconvenience, damage, and unexpected expenses. However, many plumbing woes can be prevented with a little know-how and routine maintenance. A-GamePlumbing and Heating is providing you this guide with simple yet effective steps to help you keep your home’s plumbing in tip-top shape and stay ahead of any potential issues.

Regularly Inspect for Leaks

Inspection, the first step to prevention, should be a routine task, like taking your car for a maintenance check. Walk through your home monthly to seek out possible leaks. This entails examining the spaces beneath your sinks, checking around the bases of your toilets, and taking a peek behind your refrigerator and dishwasher.

A small leak might not seem alarming, but over time, it can create a cascade of problems that are difficult to handle. Not only does it waste water and increase your utility bills, but it can also lead to mildew, mold growth and structural damage. Identifying leaks early can save both money and effort.

You might wonder, what if leaks are hidden behind walls or floors? Here’s the trick: Pay attention to your water meter. If all water sources are off and the meter is still moving, there may be a hidden leak. Such vigilance can prevent surprises from turning into disasters.

Maintain Your Drains

Drains are like the arteries of your plumbing system—they need to be kept clear for your home to function smoothly. A little maintenance goes a long way here. Consider using a strainer in your kitchen sink to catch food particles, and be mindful not to pour grease down the drain. Instead, dispose of it in the trash after it cools and solidifies.

Regular cleaning of drains can effectively prevent soft plug buildup. An easy homemade solution is a mixture of vinegar and baking soda. Pouring this down the drain monthly helps prevent build-up while remaining gentle enough not to harm your pipes.

In addition to periodic cleaning, avoid clogs by watching what goes down the drain in the first place. Hair, food and other debris can accumulate rapidly. Investing in drain covers is a cost-effective way to maintain clear pipes and smooth drainage.

Watch Water Pressure

Water pressure that resembles a gushing waterfall might bring you joy during a shower, but it harbors hidden dangers for your plumbing system. High water pressure can put a strain on pipes, causing wear and tear over time, elevating the risk of leaks, and potentially voiding the warranty on any new water appliances. Making sure your home’s water pressure isn’t too high or too low makes the difference.

How can you check your water pressure? It’s simpler than you might think. Home improvement stores often carry affordable water pressure gauges. By attaching this to an outdoor faucet, you can ensure that the ideal pressure falls between 50-80 psi. If it exceeds this, consider installing a pressure regulator to safeguard your pipes.

Flush Water Heater

Think about your water heater as you would any hardworking appliance that deserves maintenance for longevity. Over time, sediment and minerals gather at the bottom of the tank, impeding its efficiency. Regularly flushing your water heater can prevent loss of efficiency and costly repairs. If you have a tankless water heater and enjoy your limitless hot water, consider calling A-Game Plumbing and Heating to descale your unit’s heat exchanger — it only takes an hour and it improves your unit’s life and efficiency!

The process of flushing involves attaching a hose to the drain valve and letting the water flow out until it runs clear. This simple procedure, done annually, can significantly extend the life of your water heater and enhance its performance.

Know Your Water Shut-Off Valve

Amid all the pipes and fixtures, your water shut-off valve stands as your emergency brakes in urgent situations. Knowing its location can be crucial and should be the first thing you familiarize yourself with when moving into a new home.

In a plumbing emergency, like a burst pipe or sudden leak, the ability to quickly turn off your water supply will mitigate damage in your home. Gaining this understanding now can be a lifesaver in an unforeseen situation.

Make it a point to test the valve periodically to ensure it is in working order. This simple check can save you from future tribulations. Additionally, 1/4 turn ball valves are available to replace your old gate valve-style shut offs, which can greatly improve your response time and ease of shut off.

Secure Your Home’s Plumbing

By keeping an eye on the key areas of your plumbing system and applying these preventative measures, you can significantly reduce the risk of plumbing issues in your home. Remember, a small effort today can prevent larger problems tomorrow, securing the safety and efficiency of your residential plumbing.

A-Game Plumbing and Heating is licensed, bonded and insured with over 50 years of combined experience. We can perform any of these tasks for you so you can rest easy knowing your home is protected. Call 206-476-7295 or visit us at agamplumbing.com to learn more!