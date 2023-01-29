Sponsor spotlight: Help us finish out Coats for Kids drive

Windermere Alderwood is finishing up their coat drive with a push for new or gently used coats, size 3T -XXL. The drive ends on Feb. 1 so we only have a few days left.

The demand for winter clothes has gone up this year and donations are needed. Clothes For Kids has now served over 4,000 students since the beginning of the school year. A new record! To keep up with demand, we need all youth sizes of winter coats. Donations like yours help them to continue providing free school clothing to lower-income students who attend schools in Snohomish County and Northshore School Districts.

To arrange pickup of your donations:

Contact Brett Herzer or Leigh Harvey.

Brett Herzer

206-261-7676 – bherzer@windermere.com

Leigh Harvey

206-730-1319 – lbharvey@windermere.com

Learn more about Clothes For Kids on their website:

www.clothesforkids.org