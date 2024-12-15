Sponsor spotlight: Heather Krause receives RBC Wealth Management’s annual Gail Winslow Award

Heather Krause, branch director and financial advisor in RBC Wealth Management’s Edmonds office, has been named the recipient of the firm’s 2024 Gail Winslow Award.

The annual award recognizes women at the firm who demonstrate exemplary efforts to help attract, support and retain women financial advisors, leaders and clients. Krause, who leads an all-women team of financial professionals, received the award at the firm’s Women’s Association of Financial Advisors (WAFA) conference in September.

Krause is a passionate coach and confidante in WAFA’s mentoring program and helps attract more women to the firm through her involvement in women-centric recruiting events. Her commitment to these initiatives demonstrates her dedication to diversity, inclusion and the advancement of women in finance.

“Mentorship and the importance of empowering women as leaders are concepts instilled in me by my mother since I can remember. She has positively demonstrated both and recruited me into this industry to continue that thoughtful leadership and legacy of support,” Krause said. “Fostering a true sense of belonging helps women find their own path − as clients, financial advisors and leaders.”

In addition to this crucial work, Krause helped raise over $65,000 during the 2024 RBC Race for the Kids benefitting The Boyer Children’s Clinic, a Seattle nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness, funding research and supporting children with neuromuscular disorders or developmental delays.

“Heather’s commitment to creating an inclusive work environment and providing opportunities not only for the women of WAFA, but throughout RBC Wealth Management makes her an ideal recipient for the Gail Winslow Award,” said Darryl Traweek, West Divisional Director at RBC Wealth Management – U.S. “Her positive attitude, fierce advocacy and strong work ethic helps make our firm a great place for everyone to work and thrive.”

The Gail Winslow Award was established in honor and memory of Gail Winslow, a trailblazing former RBC Wealth Management financial advisor who empowered women and inspired clients during her 60-year career in financial services.