Sponsor spotlight: Heather Krause named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list.

RBC Wealth Management is pleased to announce Heather Krause was named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list in the U.S. This is the second year in a row that she has been named to this list.

Heather has been a Financial Advisor for over 14 years at RBC Wealth Management. She is a Seattle native, grew up on Queen Anne Hill and resides in Ballard with her husband, two children and two dogs.

Together, Heather and her business partner (and mother), Patricia Thorpe, take a multigeneration approach helping busy families build and preserve wealth.

Heather was recently named the new Branch Director of the RBC Wealth Management Edmonds Office.

Please join us in congratulating Heather on this noteworthy honor.

Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team

303 5th Ave. S., Suite 100 | Edmonds, WA 98020

Edmonds office: 425-712-7309 | Seattle office: 206-621-3181

heather.krause@rbc.com

www.krauseandthorpe.com

