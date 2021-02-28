Sponsor spotlight: Heather Krause named to 2021 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list

RBC Wealth Management and Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team have announced that Heather Krause was named to the 2021 Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list.

Krause is a senior vice president- financial advisor and primary member of the Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team located in Edmonds. She serves on the board of directors for the Edmonds Senior Center, the capital campaign for the new Edmonds Waterfront Center, and the advisory board for the Boyer Children’s Clinic. Born and raised in Seattle, Heather graduated from Franklin High School and holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Lafayette College, and a master of science degree in aeronautics and astronautics from the University of Washington.

Krause, who was also recently named to the Forbes 2020 Top Women Wealth Advisors and 2020 Working Mother’s Top Wealth Advisor Mom list, works with her mother and partner Patricia Thorpe. As a mother-daughter team, they offer a unique multi-generational approach to investing, helping busy families build and preserve wealth. With convenient offices located in downtown Edmonds and Seattle, they welcome you to experience the Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team difference yourself. Contact them today to set up your complimentary meeting to determine if working with their team is a fit for you and your goals. The Krause & Thorpe family looks forward to working with you and your family.

RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Source: Forbes.com (April, 2020). America’s Top Women Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. The financial advisor does not pay a fee to be considered for or to receive this award. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients. This is not indicative of this financial advisor’s future performance. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Working Mother’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms

SHOOK Research considered women advisors with children living at home under 21 years of age. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, etc.; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criteria because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports; and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC. Neither SHOOK nor Working Mother receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. The financial advisor does not pay a fee to be considered for or to receive this award. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients. This is not indicative of this financial advisor’s future performance. For more information see www.SHOOKresearch.com.