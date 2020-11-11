Sponsor spotlight:  Heather Krause earns 2020 Working Mother’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms award

RBC and Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team have announced that Heather Krause was named to the 2020 Working Mother’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms list.

Krause is a senior vice president – financial advisor and primary member of the Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team. She serves on the board of directors for the Edmonds Senior Center, the capital campaign for the new Edmonds Waterfront Center, and the advisory board for the Boyer Children’s Clinic. Born and raised in Seattle, Heather graduated from Franklin High School. She holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Lafayette College, and a master of science degree in aeronautics and astronautics from the University of Washington.

Krause, who was also recently named to the Forbes 2020 Top Women Wealth Advisors list, works with her mother and partner, Patricia Thorpe. As a mother-daughter team, they offer a unique, multi-generational approach to investing. Krause and Thorpe’s number-one goal is to help busy families build and preserve wealth. With convenient offices located in downtown Edmonds and Seattle, they welcome you to experience the Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team difference yourself.

