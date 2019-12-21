Sponsor spotlight: Harsin Advanced Tax Strategies offering advanced planning seminars in January

Learn how to save money by doing advanced planning now. Harsin Advanced Tax Strategies, a local firm, is offering seminars at Edmonds Community College, and you can register online.

The classes are:

Divorce Planning, taught by Dick Harsin and family law attorney Renée Lee. Jan. 28, 2020 starting at 6:30 p.m., catalog item C377: Register here.

Ready for Retirement? Explore the various aspects of retirement including Social Security Planning, IRA distribution Planning, and the new SECURE Act. A two-night class on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, 2020, starting at 6:30 p.m. catalog item C383. Register here.

Additionally the tax specialists at Harsin Advanced Tax Strategies are taking sign-ups for a workshop on IRA Distribution Planning and the new SECURE Act recently passed by Congress. The workshop will be held Jan. 23, 2020. Start time will be 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited; RSVP now to reserve a space: 425-774-9477.