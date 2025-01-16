Sponsor spotlight: Halibut Burger the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Sink your teeth into a taste of the sea with the mouthwatering Halibut Burger at Scotty’s Food Truck this week.
– Made with succulent, flaky halibut.
– Topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomato and Scotty’s signature tartar sauce.
– Served on a fluffy Kaiser bun for the perfect bite
– Paired with your choice of crispy French fries or a fresh Caesar salad
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Five Corners, in the Calvary church parking lot, 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 16-18.
On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad; lightly breaded wild cod fish and chips; fish, salmon or shrimp tacos; garlic shrimp Caesar; creamy New England Clam Chowder and much more.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.